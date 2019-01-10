The year is only 10 days old and we have had some solid releases from our favourite alternate pop acts.

Tonight on Lost in Music we will be giving radio first plays to Whenyoung, Soak & Fat White Family.

We are massive fans of Whenyoung on Lost in Music and loved their set at Other Voices in Dingle.

Their brand new track 'Never Let Go' sees them hit a fuller sound and is a perfect indicator of what to expect from the Limerick trio's debut album out later in the year.

SOAK, already is gearing up to release her second studio album with 'Grim Town' scheduled for release on April 26th.

The Press release, has this to say about the inspiration behind the album. The central premise of ‘Grim Town’, says SOAK, is “a dystopia that I’ve created in my brain: me on the inside, processed into a pretend location. The way I could wrap my head around a lot of what I was going through was to make it feel like something quite physical and real. Once I had the idea of the album being an actual location, exploring the dynamics of this town and what it would look or sound like felt like the right way to give my mental state a personality.” So if debut album ‘Before We Forgot How To Dream’ was conceived as a time-capsule of innocence, vividly capturing those moments in adolescence when anything felt possible, ‘Grim Town’ perhaps examines the reality: on what happens next after you enter adulthood (but actually feel more in crisis than ever), and the world around you isn’t what was promised to you or your generation.

Ed Smith has the first play of 'Knock Me Off My Feet' on tonight's show.

Fat White Family have returned with what is in my humble opinion a cracker of a track.

The London based band have signed to the same label as Arctic Monkeys, Domino records, and although they have not quite left behind the raw power of their last album 'Songs For Our Mothers', the sound is polished, menacing and clear.

They release their third album on April 19th and the band have spoken about how they have left behind some destructive patterns, which has resulted in a 'new dawn' for the band.