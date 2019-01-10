Whenyoung, SOAK, Fat White Family

The year is only 10 days old and we have had some solid releases from our favourite alternate pop acts.

Tonight on Lost in Music we will be giving radio first plays to Whenyoung, Soak & Fat White Family. 

We are massive fans of Whenyoung on Lost in Music and loved their set at Other Voices in Dingle. 

Their brand new track 'Never Let Go' sees them hit a fuller sound and is a perfect indicator of what to expect from the Limerick trio's debut album out later in the year. 

 