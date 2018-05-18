33 new acts have been announced for Longitude 2018 and a full day by day breakdown has also been revealed

With heaps of acts added to line up this is how the weekend is shaping up so far, with more acts still to be announced.

Friday 13th July: Cole, Migos. Post Malone, Khalid. Joey Badass, 6LACK, ALMA, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Princess Nokia and many more.

Saturday 14th July: Travis Scott, Diplo, Tyer, The Creator, Giggs, Sigrid, Lil Pump, Rejjie Snow, SOULÉ, Playboi Carti and Big Shaq

Sunday 15th July: Solange, SZA, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sampha, J Hus, The Internet, Kali Uchis, Ibeyi, Jacob Banks , IAMDDB

Sunday day tickets are available from €69.50 from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

For further festival information see:

www.longitude.ie | www.mcd.ie