Is Your Love Enough? is the saucy new single from Little Mix, that's gotta get #OnYourRadar.

The track features on the re-release of their fourth album Glory Days: The Platinum Edition along with a full-length documentary.

Glory Days: The Documentary 🎥

Coming to your screens on 24.11.17 📆

Who's ready? 😏 LM HQ x https://t.co/GxrCjKZEdr pic.twitter.com/3vwkxlJDsb — Little Mix (@LittleMix) 3 November 2017

Little Mix are gearing up to perform at The X Factor Final with CNCO this weekend to sing their smash Reggaetón Lento. The girls announced the news adding "You don’t wanna miss this one…trust us."

We’re sooo excited we can FINALLY reveal that we are performing on @TheXFactor on next Sunday’s LIVE FINAL with the amazing @CNCOmusic! You don’t wanna miss this one…trust us 😉 we are BUZZING!! 🙌 xx the girls xx pic.twitter.com/cXKTRcYRlx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) 26 November 2017

After their performance of Shout Out To My Ex (setting aim at Zayn Malik) at the final last year, this news is very intriguing indeed!

Maybe it'll be a megamix with Is Your Love Enough!

