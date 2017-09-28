French-Cuban twins Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz aka Ibeyi are dropping their second album Ash tomorrow and they've just released a brand new track I Wanna Be Like You.

They describe the album "where death meets politics" and I Wanna Be Like You is wilder than their previous releases and was written by Lisa about her twin Naomi.

