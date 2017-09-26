A tribute show with a difference is coming to Dublin. Celebrating David Bowie will be in The Olympia Theatre on January 15th. Just in time to give us all an escape after the holiday season.

More than just a mere salute, Celebrating David Bowie keeps David’s music alive with musicians who worked closely with him throughout his career and other top musicians greatly influenced by him.

Angelo Moore and 2017 Grammy Nominee Gaby Moreno as well as special guests and other former Bowie band members who will make surprise appearances along the way.

CdB creator and producer Angelo Bundini (aka guitarist Scrote) is also back and excited about the concept for the new show. “ After the last tour, I didn’t really imagine playing more shows because it was insanely difficult to pull off. David’s last tour was in 2004, so I began to wonder what he might do if he were to tour again today. That’s what we’re presenting in 2018. ”

The large rotating ensemble with world class multi-instrumentalists changing song to song will perform a show highlighting elements that influenced Bowie and that in turn Bowie influenced: pop culture experimentation, art, fashion, science and futurism.

“ I have worked with over 1000 singers but never anyone like David,” shares Mike Garson . “He had an infinite source of music flowing through him, and his creativity was boundless. His sharing of the stage with his musicians was extraordinary, and he was a team player. That is why we need many singers to encompass his work. ”

“With such a large catalog to choose from, different songs affected us and the audience in varying measure,” adds Adrian Belew about the shows earlier this year. “ It's always amazing to feel the excitement of an audience beamed directly at you. Pure adrenaline! So much love for David.”

Fishbone ’s Angelo Moore recalls: “ One of the things that stuck out while abroad was our group visit to the David Bowie Is... exhibit in Tokyo and how they cover so much of his life, music, fashion, and creative processes. I'm excited we will be doing more of his unique aesthetic in our upcoming shows.”

Gaby Moreno says: “ It was an incredible and emotional ride for me. Sharing the stage with some of the most brilliant musicians, playing these iconic songs from one of the best artists this world gave us, is something quite unlike anything else I've ever experienced.”