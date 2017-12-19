Joe delves into the story behind what many regard as the best Christmas album ever made: A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector.

‘Timeless classic’ is a cliché but it’s the only way to describe this collection of songs. Bringing together the best musicians, performers and festive favourites, maverick producer and awful human being Phil Spector made a piece of recording history with this evergreen compilation.

LISTEN:



The Beers?

Yule Christmas Ale by The White Hag Brewery

Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA



What is Tins and Tunes?

Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.

Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.