Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds

Just this morning, Noel Gallagher announced two Irish dates for 2018 and a teaser of his upcoming album with The High Flying Birds.

They'll play the SSE Arena in Belfast on Wednesday 9th May and Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday 10th May. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday at 9am.

Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds new album Who Built The Moon is due out on Friday 24th November. They've been working with renowned producer, DJ and composer David Holmes and have created an album they describe as "poised between experimental and a jukebox of ageless influence". Here's a tease...

David Bowie

Coming this Friday, David Bowie; A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), the third box set covering his career will be released.

It is a 11-CD, 13-LP set based around his Berlin Trilogy albums. With a few unreleased tracks and newly mixed and remastered tracks all done with Bowie's blessing by his producing partner Tony Visconti.

Otherkin

Also out on Friday, Otherkin's debut album OK shall be dropped online and in store. For the autumnal months they'll be busy touring the new album in Europe and the UK with an Irish date in The Button Factory on December 15th.