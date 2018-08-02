August Bank Holiday Weekend / 3rd, 4th, 5th Aug 2018

Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

We are READY! For those of you coming along to All Together Now this weekend, please make careful note of the following guidelines so we can ensure a safe, happy environment for all festival goers. Very limited General Weekend & Family Tickets remain HERE

DAY BY DAY TIMETABLES HERE

UPDATED SITE MAP HERE

DRONE FOOTAGE HERE

GETTING TO THE FESTIVAL:

Please ensure if traveling by CAR or taking the Portlaw SHUTTLE BUS you travel via the appropriate route marked below, both entrances have free car parking available.

For DROP OFF (by Independent bus companies, taxis, car drop off) please take take ORANGE ROUTE to Portlaw where connecting shuttle buses will take you to your appropriate festival entrance.

BLUE ROUTE (E1)

GENERAL WEEKEND TICKETS

GENERAL TICKETMASTER COLLECTION

Blue route road access map available for download here - https://www.alltogethernow.ie/blue-route

RED ROUTE (E2)

ALL FAMILY TICKETS

ALL CAMPERVANS

VIP GUEST TICKETS

POD PADS (PRE-BOOKED ONLY)

TANGERINE FIELDS (PRE-BOOKED ONLY)

ARTIST CAMPING

GUESTLIST, MEDIA & PERFORMER COLLECTION

FAMILY TICKETMASTER COLLECTION

Red route road access map available for download here - https://www.alltogethernow.ie/red-route

PORTLAW SHUTTLE BUS

The festival will be providing a shuttle bus service to and from the Centra Shop in Portlaw to the festival site throughout the weekend.

ALL TOGETHER NOW - BLUE SHUTTLE BUS

For festival goers ONLY with one of the following - GENERAL WEEKEND TICKETS (OR TICKETMASTER GENERAL WEEKEND TICKET COLLECTION)

The Portlaw Shuttle Bus to and from the festival, is for those dropped off in Portlaw by independent bus companies, taxi’s, car drop off & local residents. The shuttle bus will collect at the Centra in Portlaw and will enter the festival Dropping off at the Bus drop off point for the GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPSITE ENTRANCE (E1)

Friday 3rd August:

Blue Route - from 12:00hrs to 00:00hs from Portlaw to the Festival

Blue Route - from 00:00hrs to 04:30hs from the Festival to Portlaw

Saturday 4th August:

Blue Route - from 12:00hrs to 00:00hs from Portlaw to the Festival

Blue Route - from 02:00hrs to 05:00hrs from the Festival to Portlaw

Sunday 5th & Monday 6th August

Blue Route - from 21:00hrs to 11:00hrs (Monday morning) from the Festival to Portlaw

The shuttle bus leaving the event will pick up at bus drop off/pick point beside the GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPSITE ENTRANCE (E1) entrance and will exit the festival dropping off at the Centra in Portlaw.

ALL TOGETHER NOW - RED SHUTTLE BUS

For festival goers ONLY with one of the following - ALL FAMILY, ALL CAMPERVANS, PODPADS, TANGERINE FIELDS, VIP GUESTS & ARTIST CAMPING (OR VIP GUESTLIST COLLECTION & PERFORMER TICKET COLLECTION)

The Portlaw Shuttle Bus to and from the festival, is for those dropped off in Portlaw by independent bus companies, taxi’s, car drop off & local residents. The shuttle bus will collect at the Centra in Portlaw and will enter the festival Dropping off at the Bus drop off point for the FAMILY, ALL CAMPERVANS, PODPADS, TANGERINE FIELDS, VIP GUESTS & ARTIST CAMPING (E2)

Friday 3rd August:

Red Route - from 12:00hrs to 00:00hrs from Portlaw to the Festival

Saturday 4th August:

Red Route - from 12:00hrs to 00:00hrs from Portlaw to the Festival

Sunday 5th & Monday 6th August

Red Route - from 12:00hrs to 18:00hrs from Portlaw to the Festival.

Red Route - from 18:00hrs to 03:00hrs from the Festival to Portlaw.

The shuttle bus leaving the event will pick up at bus drop off/pick point beside the FAMILY, ALL CAMPERVANS, PODPADS, TANGERINE FIELDS, VIP GUESTS & ARTIST campsite entrance and will exit the festival dropping off at the Centra in Portlaw.









Bus Eireann Waterford City Shuttle Bus

Bus Eireann will be running a shuttle bus to and from Waterford City direct to the festival site throughout the weekend. Times below & Tickets available here - https://goo.gl/cM8mrW

The shuttle bus will collect at the Bus Eireann Bus Depot in Waterford City Centre and will be dropping off at the Bus drop Off Point (E1) for GENERAL WEEKEND TICKETS (OR TICKETMASTER GENERAL WEEKEND TICKET COLLECTION).

The Bus Eireann shuttle bus leaving the event will pick up at bus drop off/pick point beside the Main campsite entrance (GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPSITE).

FAMILY TICKETS, PODPADS, TANGERINE FIELDS, CAMPERVANS, VIP GUEST TICKETS & ARTIST TICKETS (OR GUESTLIST COLLECTION & PERFORMER TICKET COLLECTION) travelling via Bus Eireann shuttle bus shall remain on the bus until it enters Portlaw where it will drop off at Centra where our dedicated ALL TOGETHER NOW RED SHUTTLE BUS will take you directly to the Family, PODPADS, Tangerine Fields, Campervan, VIP Guest & Performer Campsite Entrance.