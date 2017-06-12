Fresh off releasing his surprise album Take Care, James Vincent McMurrow has teamed up with All Tvvins for their new track Alone Together.

This is the first piece of music we've gotten from All Tvvins since last year's album IIVV and what a comeback track!

All Tvvins and James Vincent McMurrow play the Trinity Summer Series on July 11th, here's hoping they perform this song together!

