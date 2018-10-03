Alice Kiernan is about to release her debut single on Oct 12th, Ed Smith is premiering 'Running Now' on Lost in Music.

The Dublin based pop artist has been making music and releasing it online, she has supported HamsandwicH and Paddy Casey recently, working hard to build a fanbase.

Alice sent us her track and we just loved it instantly. You can only hear it on tonight's show. So join Ed from 7pm!

Running Now will be out on October 12th.