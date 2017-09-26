Running since 2003, Hard Working Class Heroes (HWCH) kicks off this Thursday all across Dublin city's quirky places and bigger spaces.

All to showcase 50 of Ireland's most exciting new acts to fans and especially to international agents, festival bookers, record labels, publishers, managers, event curators and journalists from around the world.

To tell us more about it, HWCH organiser Angela Dorgan will be popping in for a chat with Louise on Lost in Music tonight.

One of the breakout acts from HWCH is Dublin band Otherkin, who release their debut album OK on Friday.

From the HWCH stages, they've gone on to open for Guns 'N' Roses at Slane Castle and tour with The Dead Kennddy's this summer.

And they'll be busy this autumn with a European and UK tour. Finishing in Ireland, playing The Button Factory on December 15th and the Roisin Dubh in Galway on December 16th.



You can pre-order Otherkin's debut album OK HERE!

