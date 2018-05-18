All this week Fergal D'Arcy has been giving Ireland's biggest Anne-Marie fans the chance record an Anne-Marie song at Camden Recording Studios in Dublin.

The incredibly talented Marie Fox from Monaghan was chosen as the lucky winner and she arrived raring to get stuck into what she thought would just be a recording of her singing the Anne-Marie track 2002.

But then this happened, and it's impossible not to smile while watching this!

This was special 😍. Ireland's number one @AnneMarie fan was surprised by Anne-Marie herself during what she thought was just a recording session she had won on @FERGDARCY show. @camdenrecording pic.twitter.com/wKSxN6ZiHt — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 18, 2018

Anne -Marie even hand delivered a pair of tickets for Marie to head along and see her and Ed Sheeran at the Phoenix Park tonight.

Sound lady!