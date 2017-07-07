Funeral by Arcade Fire is a lyrical and musical tapestry, written and recorded by a band with a keen understanding of just how deep a listener’s relationship with an album can be.

In this episode you’ll get Joe’s top picks from the LP, as well as a few surprise nuggets of trivia that may or may not be useful in a table quiz.

LISTEN: Arcade Fire – Funeral



The Beers?

O Brother Brewing: Bonita Dark Ale

Beavertown Smog Rocket Porter



What is Tins and Tunes?

Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.

Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.