Hot off the heels of their magical Malahide Castle gig last week, Arcade Fire have dropped the third single Creature Comfort off their upcoming album Everything Now.

They debuted the single to the world during their surprise gig at Primavera Festival in Barcelona earlier this month.

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Portishead’s Geoff Barrow collaborated on the song, and my oh my can you tell!

Everything Now album is due out on July 28th.

On Your Radar on Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm