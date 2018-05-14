Arctic Monkeys have returned with their sixth studio album. It's causing controversy because it's a change of sound for the band. But I love it. There I said it!

This is a genuine album arriving in an era of singles and playlists. Alex Turner and co have chosen to truly create a singular body of work which is 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

Louise Duffy is playing new single 'Four out of Five' tonight. The video was released today, take a look at it here, we particularly like AM Alex Turner being directed by 2018 Alex Turner.