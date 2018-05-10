Fergal D'Arcy is looking for Ireland's biggest Anne-Marie fan in his beautifully named 'Fan-ne Marie Competition'.

If, like us, you think the Essex singer is a total pop sensation, then why not prove your adoration by sending Fergal 30 seconds of you singing one of her hits on Whatssapp to (087) 4100102 OR simply record yourself and email the stunnign results to fergal@todayfm.com to be in with a chance.

A chance of what we hear you scream excitedly?

Well the winning entry will get the chance to record their talent in Camden Studios, one of Ireland's best recording studios AND get your singing mits on a pair of tickets to see Anne-Marie strut her stuff along with Ed Sheeran in Phoenix Park on May 18th.

So are you a hairbrush hero? A shower soprano? Well prove it and you could be getting a chance of a lifetime to record your song in studio...just like your hero Anne-Marie!