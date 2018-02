Louise Duffy is buzzing to play these covers of songs from artists you adore. Afterall the measure of a great song is when it works in different formats.

Some tunes you may not know are actually covers. Some you may love the cover more than the original. Either way join Louise tonight from 7pm for a show dedicated to the best covers.

Louise Duffy Weeknights 7pm

Like these;

Fugees - Killing Me Softly

Muse Feeling Good.