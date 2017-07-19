The 2017 Mercury Prize shortlist shall be revealed next week with the glitzy award ceremony in London in September.

This year’s judges include Marcus Mumford, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre, Jamie Cullum and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Mista Jam.

All this week on Lost In Music we're taking a look at past winners and who they beat to claim their prize.

We want you to vote for your favourite each night, so tune in to Lost In Music with Louise Duffy from 7pm

Lets look back on some winners;

Young Fathers 'Dead' - 2014 Winner

Their debut album and first and only Mercury Prize nomination ‘Dead’ won the Mercury Prize in 2014. They beat Damon Albarn ‘Everyday Robots’, Nick Mulvey ‘First Minds’ and Bombay Bicycle Club ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’. The band’s winning album had only sold 2,386 records in the UK at the time of winning the award.

Klaxons 'Myths of the Near Future' - 2007 Winner

Debut album from the English band and their first and only Mercury Prize nomination. They beat Arctic Monkey’s ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, Dizzee Rascal ‘Maths + English’ and Amy Winehouse ‘Back To Black’.

Benjamin Clementine ‘At Least for Now’ - 2015 Mercury Winner

Debut album from musician, singer, and poet Benjamin Clementine. It was his first and only Mercury nomination. He beat Florence and the Machine ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’, Róisín Murphy ‘Hairless Toys’, Wolf Alice ‘My Love Is Cool’ and Jamie xx ‘In Colour’

Portishead ‘Dummy’ - 1995 Mercury Winner

Debut album from English electronic band Portishead, they beat Leftfield ‘Leftism’, Supergrass ‘I Should Coco’, Van Morrison ‘Days Like This’ and Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’

Arctic Monkeys ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’ - 2006 Mercury Winner

Their debut album beat Hot Chip ‘The Warning’, Muse ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ and Thom Yorke ‘ The Eraser’





Primal Scream ‘Screamadelic’ - 1992 Mercury Winner

Won the first ever Mercury Prize! They beat The Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Honey's Dead’, Simply Red ‘Stars’ and U2 ‘Achtung Baby’