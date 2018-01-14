Louise Duffy had a whole pile of great tunes on the show this week!

A fab track from Franz Ferdinand, an instant-classic from The Beach and great new track from new band Dream Wife PLUS a collab from Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Follow the #OnYourRadar Spotift playlist here or have a listen below!

Our #PlayIrishToday artist (the first of 2018) was new band - A Great Quiet.

The Kildare natives Aran and Will are due to release their debut EP in February.

If you like what you hear you can catch them at the Whelans One To Watch Festival this January.

