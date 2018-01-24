With a cover of Tommy James & The Shondells 1968 track, Beth Ditto brings us new music with I'm Alive.

It's roaring rock n'roll at its best, sounding like its straight from the soulful seventies.

The cover has made Max Factor flutter and it'll now soundtrack their UK ad campaign this February!

I'm Alive follows her debut album Fake Sugar, which she takes on tour in March. No word of an Irish date just yet.

