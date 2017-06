With her debut album expected this year, Welsh singer Betsy has come a long way from the goose farm she grew up rural Pembrokshire.

She describes her latest track Little White Lies as "being a bit naughty and needing to cover your tracks, but ultimately it’s about the end of a relationship that I was in with someone who I loved dearly, but not enough."

