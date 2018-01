Louise Duffy is kicking off the week of new music with Betty Who's new track 'Ignore Me'.

The catchy pop number is Betty's first release in a number of years, and her first since the split with record label RCA. The song is about the disillusionment that Who dealt with in being rejected by the record label and other circumstances in her life.

We love it and we think you will too.

Spotify Playlist here.