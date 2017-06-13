All this week on Lost In Music we want to know what you think were the worst musician feuds of all time.

From brother bashing to diva dissing, there's been bust-ups a plenty over the last few decades.

Here's some barnies to get the ball rolling..

Elton John vs Madonna

The quarrel of the Queens started in 2002 when Elton John called Madonna's James Bond song for Die Another Day the "worst Bond tune ever". Then in 2004, Elton accused Madge of lip-syncing her songs during his acceptance speech at the Q Awards. And he accused her again ahead of her Superbowl Halftime show in 2012. Even Elton's husband David Furnish got involved! But it all ended recently when they bumped into each other at a restaurant in London.

Mariah Carey vs Madonna

Madonna had the claws out again with Mariah Carey. She reportedly said she didn't think Mariah was that bright and she'd rather kill herself than be Mariah Carey.. Ouchies! But don't worry Mariah clapped back...

Noel Gallagher vs Liam Gallagher

Notorious for their brotherly fallout's, Noel and Liam have been at odds since they shared a bedroom at home in Manchester. But it all came to blows on that infamous night at the Rock en Seine Festival in Paris in 2009, and their manager announced Oasis “does not exist anymore.” The brothers went their separate ways and haven't seen each other since.

Here's a clip from Supersonic that might just explain where the hatred began..

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian vs Taylor Swift

Back in 2009, Kanye crashed the stage at the MTV VMA's as Taylor Swift was accepting her Best Female Video Award, declaring the award should have gone to Beyoncé. And it wasn't until 2015 that Taylor announced in Vanity Fair that they had buried the hatchet. Things even seemed dandy when Taylor presented Kanye with the MTV Video Vanguard Award that year.

But it all went into reverse over one little line on Kanye song Famous on his 2016 album The Life Of Pablo... Taylor's peeps spat with Kanye's peeps over the permission of the actual lyric - "I made that b**ch famous." Taylor then subtly slammed Kanye in her 2016 Grammy Award acceptance speech... Queue Kanye releasing the highly controversial video for Famous.

Kim Kardasian then stepped in to defend her man in an interview with GQ and then posted this recorded chat to her Snapchat..

Arcade Fire vs The Flaming Lips

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has taken many a pop at artists like Beck and The Verve but he then took aim at Arcade Fire. Coyne called Arcade Fire out treating their audience and staff badly. Win Butler retorted immediately saying the band were badly jetlagged at the time. Wayne came out after to apologise, saying he wished it never happened.

The Notorious B.I.G. vs. Tupac Shakur