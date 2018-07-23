Bjork's album 'Debut' turned 25 at the start of July. It's Paul McLoone's classic album of the week.

When this was released back in 1993, Bjork had been known as lead singer in the much rockier band The Sugarcubes. The album was hugely popular in the UK with singles, 'Human Behaviour, Big Time Sensuality and 'Violently Happy' also charting in the US dance charts.

If released today I believe 'Debut' would have the same impact. It's a timeless classic.

Paul McLoone will be playing tracks from it all week on his show. Monday to Thursday 9 to Midnight.