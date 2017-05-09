You'll have heard their distinctive two-singer sound while watching TV and movies throughout the 2000s and now Indie pop favourites Saucy Monkey are back.

The band featured in festivals along with The Cure, Wilco, Metric, the B-52’s, Pink! and Westlife back in the day,

Dublin-born Annmarie Cullen and American Cynthia Catania will take to the stage to mark the tenth year anniversary since they’ve played on Irish soil, with the band announcing dates in West Cork (June 2) and Dublin (June 4).

They'll also be joined by original drummer Adam Marcello on percussion for an all-acoustic set.

The trio will share the stage with well known Irish singer-songwriter Naimee Coleman and Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack favourite, Sylvie Lewis.

In honour of the shows they have just released a new single and video for the re-work of fan and live show favourite “F’in Love”.

And if this doesn't take you back to 2004, nothing will!

For more music and information please visit http://www.saucymonky.com