Today FM is heading West and has announced a one-of-a-kind live music gig produced and fronted by the newest voice on the station and host of ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’, Declan Pierce.

Following the huge success of the Block Rockin Beats LIVE performance as part of Today FM’s Live for Music event at Dublin’ s Vicar Street Declan Pierce will present Block Rockin’ Beats LIVE in ‘Halo’ Nightclub, Galway alongside ‘The Hit Machine’ Drummers.

Kicking off at 9PM and continuing to the small hours of the morning, Block Rockin Beats LIVE takes place on Friday May 4th in Halo Nightclub, Galway.

Register here to get your tickets now!

And the best part - they're free!

Take a look below to see what you're in for when we do roll into town!

If you love music, drums, beats, and fancy seeing your favourite dance anthems performed by real tribal drummers, then you will love this show.

Declan has been busy working with one of the best production teams in Ireland and a full troop of drummers to bring you a live stage set you won't forget.

You’ll never see more drums on one stage at one time with a DJ!

This show is bursting with energy. It’s raw, tribal and jammed with the biggest dance anthems of all time.

Think The Prodigy – Breathe, Underworld – Born Slippy and Faithless – Insomnia and you'll start to get the idea, and afterwards Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy will be keeping her lit well into the small hours of the morning.

Get your tickets here, and move quick, before they're all snapped up!