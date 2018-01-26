Our hearing is just about returning to normal after a very special LIVE Block Rockin Beats in the Sugar Club in Dublin last night.

Today FM’s Dec Pierce was joined by the incredible Hit Machine Drummers for a live show jam packed with classic Block Rockin Beats tunes like Insomnia, Born Slippy and The Prodigy’s Out of Space – all accompanied by a massive tribal drum beat and an insane light show.

What. A. Night!! @DecPierce and @the_hitmachine drummers tore it up last night for a very special LIVE #BlockRockinBeats 🔥



We can't wait for the next one! pic.twitter.com/pvnLTQIomb — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 26, 2018

The crowd were up on their feet within seconds of the lads taking to the stage and they stayed up until the very last beat of the final drum.

This show punched you in your nostalgic feels and we can’t wait for the next one!

From this Saturday, between 6 and 9pm on Today FM, Dec will be bringing you three hours of Block Rockin Beats - the very best classics from the world of Dance and R&B, with a few surprises lobbed in to keep you on your toes!

What a legend!