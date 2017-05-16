Her kaleidoscopic sound combines ravey club sounds with 90’s R&B, acid, rap, drum and bass and dancehall.

She started out as a backup singer for NAO and then met producer Mura Masa who released her first two EP’s ‘Royah’ and ‘Sleep Hungry’ on his label Anchor Point.

The 20 year old then toured with Flume and Mura Masa and been featured in British Vogue. She has now signed with Columbia Records and released her third EP ‘Lunacy’.

She’s collaborated with Mura Masa on this track ‘What If I Go?’

Bonzai plays Forbidden Fruit this year on Saturday 3rd June.

