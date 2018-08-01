A feast of Irish delight on the show last night. With 3 amazing artists all Irish and all releasing amazing new music.

Ed Smith played these all on the show/ Every Tuesday we shine a light on Irish music.

Daithi has teamed up with Paul Noonan and co conspirator Sinead White for a new EP. We had the video exclusive last night. Check it out here again. #TakeTheWheel

A.Smyth was our On Your Radar track with 'Second Moon' his voice is superb, and as Ed mentioned sounding mighty like Thom Yorke.

Catch Aaron at Castlepalooza this weekend.

Followed by show favourite Brian Deady with his new track 'Steppin right up'.

Play Irish Artist of the week was True Tides.

Formed in 2017, True Tides is the indie pop project of Cian, Conor and Eoghan MacSweeny, three brothers from Cork, now living in Dublin. Through a reasonably simple set-up of drums, guitar, bass, electronics and vocals, they create bold and expressive music that’s at once shamelessly catchy and sneakily complex. Although the brothers have technically been making music together their whole lives, they played their first gig as True Tides in January 2018 at the arts and mental health festival, First Fortnight, on a bill curated by ALL TVVINS. The band are currently working towards their debut album due in 2019.