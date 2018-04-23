Louise Duffy is very excited about this gig. November 30th RDS Dublin.

Christine and the Queens live. You can win the very first pair of tickets on Lost in Music tonight 7pm.

After announcing her comeback last month with shows in LA, NYC, London and Paris, Christine and the Queens today reveals additional shows across Europe, Canada and United States including a show at the RDS Main Hall on Friday 30th November

Christine's critically acclaimed debut album Chaleur Humaine was a tremendous success; selling 1.3 million units across the world and becoming the biggest selling debut album in the UK in 2016.

Chaleur Humaine spent an incredible 10 weeks in the top 10 of the UK album chart, peaking at #2, #1 on iTunes and #1 on Amazon Music and was certified Gold in this country. She performed at the biggest festivals including a sensational set at Glastonbury and appeared on several TV shows such as Later with Jools Holland and the Graham Norton Show.

She graced the cover of Time Magazine's 'Next Generation Leaders’ issue where she was proclaimed as of the most influential young creatives in the world.

The album featured in critics’ top albums of the year across the board, from the Guardian, Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph to Q, NME and Time Out, amongst many others, as well as being named in Apple Music and iTunes’ Best of 2016, and won Best Album at the ELLE Style Awards 2017; the album’s lead single, Tilted, was named Apple Music and iTunes Song of the Year.