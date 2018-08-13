Closer was released in July 1980, now 38 years old, this album is as strong as ever. Released only months after lead singer Ian Curtis's suicide. The album is now considered one of the most important releases of it's day and an incredible release on Factory records.

Band members famously didn't realise how dark Ian Curtis's thoughts had become, and just concentrated on making the album.

Factory Records boss Ian Wilson who's anniversary was on 10th August knew this album was a gem. You can expect to hear more acts from Factory Records all week on the show too.

Paul McLoone will be playing tracks 'Closer' every night this week.

