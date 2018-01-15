Louise Duffy Show

Louise Duffy is on air now, we are playing music from The Cranberries to commemorate one of Irelands and the Worlds most iconic front women, Dolores O'Riordan, who passed away today. 

As you can imagine there has been an outpouring of stories about Dolores and how she impacted the music World. 

Louise is taking requests now until 9pm. 

 