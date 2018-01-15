Louise Duffy is on air now, we are playing music from The Cranberries to commemorate one of Irelands and the Worlds most iconic front women, Dolores O'Riordan, who passed away today.

As you can imagine there has been an outpouring of stories about Dolores and how she impacted the music World.

Louise is taking requests now until 9pm.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

I never understood why people mourn the loss of famous people they’ve never met until my favorite singer of all time passed away. 😢💔 The power of music. How sad for her voice to be silenced. RIP Dolores O’Riordan. — Amy (@aimjoy78) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018