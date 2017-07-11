Rising producer Mura Masa has been making waves recently with tracks featuring ASAP Rocky and Charli XCX and he's now gearing up to release his self-titled debut album on July 14th.

Ahead of this, the UK producer has just released a collaboration with Blur and Gorillaz front man Damon Albarn.

The pair met to chat about a collaboration on Gorillaz latest album Humanz. They exchanged material in Albarn's studio and they decided instead to collaborate on Mura Masa's track Blu.

Blu is written about Mura Masa's girlfriend, speaking to Apple Music, he said “I’ve managed to get Damon Albarn to sing a love song to my girlfriend, isn’t this the best present you could ever give someone?”

Mura Masa's new album is also going to feature Desiigner, Nao A.K. Paul, Christine and The Queens.

Check out Blu below

