Darcy Faith another new name emerging from Tullamore Co Offaly. Darcy has been singing and making music since she was small. Now she has just released her debut single 'Casual' and we love it!

Produced by Penthouse Productions (Chasing Abbey). This song has a slick feel pop feel.

Surrounded by many genres of music growing up, Darcy Faith joined musical and theatre groups across Offaly, Kildare and Dublin. In her teenage years, she regularly uploaded videos covering songs on her social media, generating a lot of positive reaction over the years, and in August 2017 was approached by Chasing Abbey, who wanted to help develop her career. The artist has since been writing and recording music with Penthouse Productions, and released her debut single Casual on the 7th of September, which has received an overwhelming response.

