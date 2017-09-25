Get ready for a musical awakening... Dublin based young folk singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has just delivered us his new single Moments Passed.

With his raw voice and a song so beautifully written, his music is a mountain of emotion.

Last year Dermot Kennedy supported Glen Hansard and James Vincent McMorrow and he's just finished a USA tour.

If you like what your hear, he plays the Roisin Dubh in Galway on October 7th, The Limelight 2 in Belfast on October 8th, The Button Factory on October 9th and 10th.

