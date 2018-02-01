Django Django And Self-Esteem Team Up On 'Surface to Air' #OnYourRadar
Surface To Air is the brand new track from Django Django and they've teamed up with Self-Esteem.
Self-Esteem may be better know as Rebecca Taylor from Slow Club.
The new single is hot off Django Django's new album Marble Skies.
With dancehall undercurrents and catchy beats, its a bouncy track that'll have you dancing in no time!
Django Django are set to play Dublin's Tivoli Theatre on March 2nd.
The track is added to our #OnYourRadar playlist, follow it below!
