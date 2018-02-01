Surface To Air is the brand new track from Django Django and they've teamed up with Self-Esteem.

Self-Esteem may be better know as Rebecca Taylor from Slow Club.

The new single is hot off Django Django's new album Marble Skies.

With dancehall undercurrents and catchy beats, its a bouncy track that'll have you dancing in no time!

Django Django are set to play Dublin's Tivoli Theatre on March 2nd.

The track is added to our #OnYourRadar playlist, follow it below!

#OnYourRadar Spotify playlist, get following!