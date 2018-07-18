There's something epic happening on one of our music streams this Thursday July 20.

Kicking off from 7pm on Today XM, the legend that is Ian Dempsey will be presenting a two hour show featuring his personal favourite David Bowie tracks.

Classic Bowie hits such as ‘Starman’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Ashes To Ashes’ will feature alongside key album tracks and live cuts, tied together by Dempsey, revealing how much Bowie’s much means to him, and sharing personal anecdotes of his Bowie experiences over the years.

