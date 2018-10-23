Fontaines DC are making waves globally, signed earlier this year to partisan records, they have been solidly gigging across Europe. Have travelled to Seattle for a special session with KEXP, and have been recording their debut album.

The band have also been confirmed for SXSW the industry showcase in Austin Texas.

They return to Ireland for their headline gig in The Button Factory on Friday December 21st - perfect timing for a true rock 'n' roll send off into the Christmas madness.

Paul McLoone has tickets to be won for this gig every night this week.

Just join him from 9pm!

