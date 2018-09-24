Curtis Walsh is already impressive and he has only just begun! The IMRO 2017 Christie Hennessy Songwriting Competition winner has been supporting The Academic, Lany and Tom Walker in recent months.

In fact, he has spent the past year gigging, with full audiences and an avid fan base, Curtis released 'Full Recovery' earlier in the summer. The song has been streamed 614,000 times which is pretty spectacular.

'Full Recovery' was written to help someone who Curtis was seeing through a hard time. "I wrote 'Full Recovery' to try to change the mind frame of the person I was seeing so she would realise no matter how bad the situation is, that with a bit of patience and trust, everything will eventually be okay."

Curtis Walsh is our Lost in Music Play Irish Artist of The Week.

If by chance you are off to London in October, he plays Sofar sounds on the 5th October.

Ed Smith will be playing him on the show.

