Who are Dream Wife? Rakel Mjöll, Alice Go,Bella Podpadec, three Women with a penchant for crisp melodic indie pop.

We are really liking the sounds from Dream Wife ahead of their debut self titled album release this month.

'Hey Heartbreaker' is the second release from the album, and is 3 minutes and 20 seconds of brilliance. It was released in early 2016 originally on an EP, but is officially re-released now. Probably due to their record label signing.

It's on Louise Duffy's radar, get it on yours too. Watch the video below.

