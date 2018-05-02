Drogheda band Modernlove. has been declared the winner of this year’s Firestone Live Battle of the Bands competition cementing their position as a headline act at the festival as well as winning prizes worth €4,000 for music equipment and recording.

Hosted in Odd Mollies in Drogheda, the competition featured four other unsigned acts from around Ireland.

Modernlove., Exiles, Sonnets & Sisters, Oski Bravo, and JaXson came out on top following an online public vote earlier in April and performed for a judging panel comprising Today FM producer and DJ Ed Smith, Today FM Head of Sound Gavin Blake, Lecturer in Dun Laoghaire Further Education Institute John McFadden, and Vantastival Director Benny Taaffe.

The Firestone brand aims to encourage and support emerging music talent in Ireland with this initiative which is now in its second year.

Colm Conyngham, Marketing Manager for Firestone Ireland said: “We were taken aback by the sheer talent on display tonight. Supporting grassroots talent is a core value of the Firestone brand globally and so we are delighted to provide emerging bands in Ireland with an opportunity to bring their music to a wider audience.”

Vantastival is a key event within Firestone Live, an original programme of music festivals across Europe in Spain, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Ireland and the UK.

The family-friendly festival which takes place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend (June 1st to 3rd) in Beaulieu House, Drogheda will see a host of live musical acts perform, while a focus on the campervan lifestyle brings an extra dimension to the only festival of its kind in Ireland.

