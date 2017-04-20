Dublin Girl Makes The Best Spice Bag Playlist And Gets Amazing Response
Last week a girl called Hannah Woodley created a Spotify playlist to tell a crush that she liked them.
It was a pretty creative move and people began sharing it online in their droves.
I love this. pic.twitter.com/mwBqThFcDx— Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) April 19, 2017
Dublin girl Ziz O'Beirne loved it so much she decided to use it as inspiration to create her own playlist.
Except Ziz wasn't confessing her love for a person.
Ziz was declaring her love for takeaways, mainly pizza and the all important Spice Bag.
It's a thing of beauty lads.
I love it so much I've decided to just bite the bullet and do the same for my crush ❤— Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) April 19, 2017
Me nerves. @JustEatIE pic.twitter.com/hAiBE88DWC
And the best part? JustEat responded with a playlist of their own.
#SpiceBagsGiveUsLife
Best day of my life. pic.twitter.com/n1UaovloUw— Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) April 19, 2017