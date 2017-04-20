Last week a girl called Hannah Woodley created a Spotify playlist to tell a crush that she liked them.

It was a pretty creative move and people began sharing it online in their droves.

Dublin girl Ziz O'Beirne loved it so much she decided to use it as inspiration to create her own playlist.

Except Ziz wasn't confessing her love for a person.

Ziz was declaring her love for takeaways, mainly pizza and the all important Spice Bag.

It's a thing of beauty lads.

I love it so much I've decided to just bite the bullet and do the same for my crush ❤



Me nerves. @JustEatIE pic.twitter.com/hAiBE88DWC — Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) April 19, 2017

And the best part? JustEat responded with a playlist of their own.

#SpiceBagsGiveUsLife