ELLYD has been busy preparing her new music, gigging and enjoying the reaction to her previous single 'Close'. She sent us her brand new song and we love it, so she is this weeks #PlayIrishArtist.

Her new single 'Sorge' will be released on November 5th, but we have it on Lost in Music and want to give it a spin ahead of the singer’s intimate gig in The Vintage Room at Dublin’s Workman’s Club on Friday November 23.