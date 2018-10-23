ELLYD | Play Irish Artist Of The Week
ELLYD has been busy preparing her new music, gigging and enjoying the reaction to her previous single 'Close'. She sent us her brand new song and we love it, so she is this weeks #PlayIrishArtist.
Her new single 'Sorge' will be released on November 5th, but we have it on Lost in Music and want to give it a spin ahead of the singer’s intimate gig in The Vintage Room at Dublin’s Workman’s Club on Friday November 23.
As well as performing her new single on the night, she will also be playing a number of previous favourites including songs from her debut EP ‘Rise’ which reached number 8 in the iTunes charts.
Lost in Music with Ed Smith is always supporting new Irish music, if you want your song to be considered email lostinmusic@todayfm.com
Lost in Music Weeknights 7pm