You won't have to travel far to see Ed Sheeran play in 2018.

Fresh off the back of his Glastonbury appearance Ed has announced a massive seven Irish gigs for next year.

The singer will play Cork on May 4th and 5th at Pairc UíChaoimh, Belfast on May 12th at Boucher Playing Fields, Pearse Stadium in Galway on 12th and 13th of May and will wrap up his Irish leg of the tour in Dublin on the 16th and 18th at Phoenix Park.

Ed will play more Irish dates than English dates during this tour.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday July 8th.