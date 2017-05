Finally, we have a video for Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl.

And there's more Irish talent in it than you can shake a stick at.

Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan (Fran) all make an appearance.

Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan features in the entire thing, running around town playing the part of Ed's girlfriend.

This video makes us want to book a weekend away in Galway, sharpish - it looks like all the craic!