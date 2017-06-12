Last Friday (9th June), legendary Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder returned to Ireland to play a much anticipated show in Dublin's 3Arena.

Fans attending on the night shouted loud and proud on social media all weekend about how epic the concert was.

Glen Hansard joined on support - culminating in him showing up on stage toward the end of the night to sing his now customary duet of 'The Auld Triangle'. Absolute scenes!

If you'd told me 25 years ago growing up in Dublin that I'd see #EddieVedder & @Glen_Hansard singing the auld triangle together...yeah right — GL3NN (@GlennCarroll1) June 9, 2017

'The Auld Triangle' was one of a 4-5 song encore that Eddie performed, finishing off a MAMMOTH 33-song set.

The concert started at 8.45pm and didn't conclude until 11.36pm - quite some time after the venues 11pm curfew.

That's a 2 HOUR, 56 MINUTE set! Hon' the lad!

Venues would usually impose a penalty for going over this curfew but it remains to be seen if the sound lads at the 3Arena actually held them to this. Rumours are surfacing online that Eddie was forced to produce the cheque book, but these are just unverified reports online.

Below is the setlist posted by Sea (via John) on the PearlJam.com forums:

Setlist:

Trouble-(Stevens) Brain Damage-(Waters) Sometimes Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town Thumbing My Way I Am Mine (Ed tells the story of playing this song over the phone to his friend and favorite bartender Donnie Kruse while he was on his deathbed.) I’m One-(Townshend) Can’t Keep You’re True (for Jill) Quartet enters the stage Sleeping By Myself-with strings (The next song is an experiment. It is in honor of all the young people getting out and voting in the election yesterday.) Jeremy-with strings {Ed sings but doesn’t play anything. Quartet are the only instruments. Audience sings along} Quartet leaves the stage Far Behind Setting Forth Guaranteed Rise Immortality Masters Of War-(Dylan) Better Man/Save It For Later-(Charley, Cox, Morton, Steele, Wakeling) Porch {Instead of going back stage for the encore break Ed goes into the audience } I’m So Tired-(Fugazi) Wishlist You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away-(Lennon, McCartney) (an audience member named Andrew Bennett wants to sing with Ed. They whisper for a bit to find a song they both know and settle on Black) Quartet enters the stage Black with audience member Andrew Bennett singing along with Ed and strings. Lukin (fast) with strings "Heroes”-(Bowie, Eno) with strings {Partial} Just Breathe with strings Sleepless Nights-(Bryant, Bryant) with Glen Hansard Falling Slowly-(Hansard, Irglová) Glen sings main vocal and plays guitar. Ed sings harmony vocal and lead vocal in the bridge. With string quartet Quartet exits the stage Society-(Hannan) with Glen Hansard The Auld Triangle-(Dicky Shannon) with Glen Hansard Dublin You Are-(Stephen James Smith) {performed by Stephen James Smith with Glen quietly strumming The Auld Triangle chords} Rockin’ In The Free World-(Young) with Glen Hard Sun-(Peterson) with Glen Hansard, Red Limo Quartet and Stephen James Smith

The lads were spotted out drinking a pint of plain in legendary Dublin pub The Gravediggers.