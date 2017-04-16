7 – 8 pm

Stone Roses – I Am The Resurrection

Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit

Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey

Nirvana – Jesus Don’t Want Me For a Sunbeam

Beastie Boys – Eggman

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

Pixies – Here Comes Your man

PIL – Rise

Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday

Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring On the Dancing Horses

8 – 9 pm

The Beatles – I am the Walrus

U2 – Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Bruce Springsteen – The Rising

AC/DC – Back In Black

Arcade Fire – Wake Up

Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life

Kris Kristofferson – Sunday Morning Coming Down

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Rolling Stones – Angie

Sam Cooke – Touch The Hem of His Garment

The Blue Nile – Easter Parade