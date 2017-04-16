Ed's Easter Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 16th
7 – 8 pm
Stone Roses – I Am The Resurrection
Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit
Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
Nirvana – Jesus Don’t Want Me For a Sunbeam
Beastie Boys – Eggman
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
Pixies – Here Comes Your man
PIL – Rise
Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday
Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring On the Dancing Horses
8 – 9 pm
The Beatles – I am the Walrus
U2 – Sunday, Bloody Sunday
Bruce Springsteen – The Rising
AC/DC – Back In Black
Arcade Fire – Wake Up
Monty Python – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life
Kris Kristofferson – Sunday Morning Coming Down
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
Rolling Stones – Angie
Sam Cooke – Touch The Hem of His Garment
The Blue Nile – Easter Parade