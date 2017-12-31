1999 – Prince

Start Me Up – Rolling Stones

Absolute Beginners – David Bowie

Ready to Start – Arcade Fire

In the Midnight Hour – Wilson Pickett

Dog Days are Over – Florence and the Machine

Just Like Starting Over – John Lennon

You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis

18 With a Bullet – Pete Wingfield

The End has a Start – Editors

Next Year – Foo Fighters



Here Come the Good Times – A House

Superstylin’ – Groove Armada

Start – The Jam

First Day of my Life – Bright Eyes

New Year’s Resolutions – Otis Redding and Carla Thomas

Midnight City – M83

Begin the Begin – REM

This Will Be Our Year – The Zombies

I Can See Clearly Now – Jimmy Cliff

Thank You for the Days – Kirtsy MacColl

In Between Years - The Cure

What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? - Ella Fitzgerald

This Year’s Love – David Gray

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye – Soft Cell