Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower

Metallica – Whisky In the Jar

Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World

Artic Monkeys – Love Machine

Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah

Johnny Cash – I Won’t Back Down

Faith No More – Easy

Radiohead – Nobody Does It Better

Aztec Camera – Jump

William Shatner – Common People

This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren

Antony And The Johnsons – Knocking On Heaven’s Door

Placebo – Running Up That Hill

Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights

Ryan Adams – Wonderwall

Melanie – Ruby Tuesday

David Bowie – Sorrow

Fiona Apple – Across The Universe

The Milk Carton Kids - Wish You Were Here

Johnny Cash - Hurt

Israel Kamaka Wiwoole – Somewhere Over the Rainbow