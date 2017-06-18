Ed's Songs Of Praise - Playlist June 18th
Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower
Metallica – Whisky In the Jar
Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World
Artic Monkeys – Love Machine
Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah
Johnny Cash – I Won’t Back Down
Faith No More – Easy
Radiohead – Nobody Does It Better
Aztec Camera – Jump
William Shatner – Common People
This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
Antony And The Johnsons – Knocking On Heaven’s Door
Placebo – Running Up That Hill
Placebo – Running Up That Hill
Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights
Ryan Adams – Wonderwall
Melanie – Ruby Tuesday
David Bowie – Sorrow
Fiona Apple – Across The Universe
The Milk Carton Kids - Wish You Were Here
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Israel Kamaka Wiwoole – Somewhere Over the Rainbow