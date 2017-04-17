Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 17th
9-10pm
Bowie and Queen – Under pressure
Daft Punk – Around The World
The Jam – A Town Called Malice
RHCP – Higher Ground
Interpol – Evil
Grandmaster Flash – White Lines
The Cure – A Forest
Led Zeppelin – Kashmir
The Breeders – Cannonball
Fleetwood Mac – The Chain
Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin’
Nirvana – Come As You Are
10-11pm
New Order – Blue Monday
Thin Lizzy – Dancin’ In The Moonlight
Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
Sultans Of Ping – Give Him A Ball
The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold
Simple Minds – Hunter And The Hunted
Lou Reed – Take A Walk On the Wildside
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
Chic – Everybody Dance
The Beatles – Come Together
Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Pixies – Debaser
11 - Midnight
The Pogues – Dirty Ol’ Town
Bell X1 – Eve the Apple Of My Eye
Otis Redding – My Girl
Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
Leonard Cohen – Bird On A Wire
The Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
Kayleigh O’Brien – Who’s Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet
R.E.M – Ebow The Letter
The Watson Twins – Just Like heaven
Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan – You Are My Sunshine
Bruce Springsteen The River (Live)