9-10pm

Bowie and Queen – Under pressure

Daft Punk – Around The World

The Jam – A Town Called Malice

RHCP – Higher Ground

Interpol – Evil

Grandmaster Flash – White Lines

The Cure – A Forest

Led Zeppelin – Kashmir

The Breeders – Cannonball

Fleetwood Mac – The Chain

Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin’

Nirvana – Come As You Are

10-11pm

New Order – Blue Monday

Thin Lizzy – Dancin’ In The Moonlight

Massive Attack – Safe From Harm

Sultans Of Ping – Give Him A Ball

The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold

Simple Minds – Hunter And The Hunted

Lou Reed – Take A Walk On the Wildside

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

Chic – Everybody Dance

The Beatles – Come Together

Talking Heads – Psycho Killer

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Pixies – Debaser

11 - Midnight

The Pogues – Dirty Ol’ Town

Bell X1 – Eve the Apple Of My Eye

Otis Redding – My Girl

Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman

Leonard Cohen – Bird On A Wire

The Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes

Kayleigh O’Brien – Who’s Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet

R.E.M – Ebow The Letter

The Watson Twins – Just Like heaven

Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan – You Are My Sunshine

Bruce Springsteen The River (Live)